Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.