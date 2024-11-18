Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
