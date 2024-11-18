Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Drive Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

