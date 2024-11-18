Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 117,946 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117,946 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 40.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.