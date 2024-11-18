Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 86,360 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

