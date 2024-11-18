WP Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

