WP Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $687.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $552.68 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.81%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
