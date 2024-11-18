WP Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $283.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

