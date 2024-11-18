Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 9,136 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $668,937.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,125.24. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $442,650.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $73.04 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

