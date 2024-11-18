Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 9,136 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $668,937.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,125.24. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $442,650.60.
Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $73.04 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95.
Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
