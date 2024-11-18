Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 6th

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,779,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,771.30. This trade represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,688 shares of company stock worth $8,400,151 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile



Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

