203,258 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.