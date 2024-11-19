20,837 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.