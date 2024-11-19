350,000 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arhaus by 16.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 34.7% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARHS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

