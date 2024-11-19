3,675 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,391,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $715.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.