6,500 Shares in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $323,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

