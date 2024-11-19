7,282 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,166,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 76,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $144.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,099.86. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

