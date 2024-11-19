Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 119.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $208.09 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

