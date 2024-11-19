Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,910.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $8,045,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.