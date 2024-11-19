abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Global Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

