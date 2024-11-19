Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 220335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,054,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after buying an additional 365,929 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after buying an additional 344,466 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.