Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Aflac by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

