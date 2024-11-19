Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. 155,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

