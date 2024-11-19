Allient Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Allient has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Allient has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allient to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

ALNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

