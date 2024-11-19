Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $0.87 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions comprises approximately 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

