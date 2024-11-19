Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aly Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. Aly Energy Services shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Aly Energy Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface rental equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its surface rental equipment includes capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, containment walls, and ancillary equipment.

