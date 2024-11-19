Amara Financial LLC. Buys Shares of 71,712 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.7% of Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.