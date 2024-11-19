American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.