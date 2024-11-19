AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,641,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $121.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

