AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 65,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 657,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.