Analyzing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) 1.17% 9.67% 4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and TELUS International (Cda)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.71 billion 0.14 $54.00 million ($0.05) -69.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Her Imports and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 0.00 TELUS International (Cda) 2 13 1 0 1.94

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 111.04%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Her Imports on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

