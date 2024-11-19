Analyzing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 2 5 1 0 1.88 Five9 0 5 14 0 2.74

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LegalZoom.com and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $59.22, suggesting a potential upside of 59.80%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 3.61% 32.88% 9.31% Five9 -3.66% -1.53% -0.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Five9″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 2.02 $13.95 million $0.13 59.47 Five9 $910.49 million 3.06 -$81.76 million ($0.50) -74.12

LegalZoom.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Five9 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.