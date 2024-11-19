Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 809,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,191,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

