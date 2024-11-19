Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AM opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

