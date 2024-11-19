Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.79.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 445.8% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after buying an additional 123,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

