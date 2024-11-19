Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

APRE opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.86% and a negative net margin of 1,029.50%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,876.40. This represents a 28.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,595.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,121.58. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,290 shares of company stock worth $165,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Aprea Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.53% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

