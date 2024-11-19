Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $28,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.