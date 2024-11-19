Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Get Ashland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ashland by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 8,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.