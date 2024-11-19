ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 1.0 %

ASML stock opened at $665.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $755.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $880.41. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $648.00 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.