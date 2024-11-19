Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

In related news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $72,722.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,150.20. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,081 shares of company stock worth $891,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 216,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 561,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $456.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

