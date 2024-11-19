Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $110,653.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,846.48. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,081 shares of company stock valued at $891,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AURA shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $456.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.33. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

