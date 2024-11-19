Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $223.00 and a twelve month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.