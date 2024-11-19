Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,735,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

BA stock opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

