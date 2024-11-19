Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

