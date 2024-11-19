Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,883 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.54 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

