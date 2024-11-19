Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Aviva Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Aviva has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

