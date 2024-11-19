B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,420,000. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.89.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $166.26 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.14 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its 200-day moving average is $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

