B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $174.12 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 509,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,124,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. This represents a 24.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. The trade was a 27.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.39.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $386.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.72 and a 200-day moving average of $337.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.56 and a 12-month high of $408.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

