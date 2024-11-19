Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 327,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 619,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 369,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

