Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

