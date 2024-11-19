Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 336,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,514,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,961 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

ARCC stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

