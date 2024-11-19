Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Sunrise Communications Stock Performance
Sunrise Communications stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Sunrise Communications has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $50.67.
